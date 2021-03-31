Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14: Price, Specification

New Delhi: Expanding its portfolio of premium laptops, Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook Pro 15 and Mi Notebook Pro 14 models in China. The two laptops are powered by 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and Nvidia GeForce graphics. The main differentiating factor between the two is that the Mi Notebook Pro 15 comes with an OLED display while the Mi Notebook Pro 14 comes with a high refresh rate LCD display. They are offered in multiple configurations and a single colour option. Both laptop models come with Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14: Price

Mi Notebook Pro 15 starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 72,900) which gets you a Core i5 CPU with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The same configuration with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU will cost CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 78,500). Upgrading to the Core i7 with dedicated GPU configuration will cost CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000).

Mi Notebook Pro 14 has the same three configurations as Pro 15. It starts at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,400) for the base variant and costs CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 67,300) for the middle of the pack configuration. The top-tier variant costs CNY 6,999.

Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Pro 14: Specification

The differences in display for the two laptop models are almost the same. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 features a 15.6-inch OLED display with 3,456×2,160 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 261 PPI pixel density, 400 nits peak brightness, and 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a standard 60 Hz refresh rate and boasts 100 percent sRGB and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It also has TUV Rheinland Blue Light certification.

In comparison, the Mi Notebook Pro 14 comes with a 14-inch 2K (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, 16:10 aspect ratio, 216 PPI pixel density, and 300 nits. It comes with a 100 percent sRGB color gamut and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

Both laptop models can be equipped with an Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11370H CPU and Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. They come with 16GB DDR4 RAM for 3,200MHz and 512GB PCIe SSD storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Audio is controlled by two 2W speakers with DTS audio processing.

In terms of battery capacity, the Mi Notebook Pro 15 has a 66 Whr battery that supports fast charging and can charge up to 50 percent in 35 minutes. Mi Notebook Pro 14 has a small 56-watt battery that can charge up to 50 percent in 37 minutes. The Mi Notebook Pro 15 measures 348.4×237.5×16.3 mm and weighs 1.8 kg while the Mi Notebook Pro 14 measures 315.6 x 220.4 x 15.9 mm and weighs 1.5 kg.