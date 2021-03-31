15 Candidates File Nomination Papers For Pipili Bypoll

Puri: As many as 15 candidates have filed nomination papers for bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency with the Additional District Magistrate.

They are Ashrit Pattnayak, Sambit Pattanayak, Ashok Pradhan, Santosh Kumar Dash, Rudra Pratap Maharathy, Mohammad Imamuddin, Jayaprakash Sethi, Ajit Mangaraj, Deepak Kumar Das, Nagendra Nath Misra, Swopneswar Nayak, Sulochana Sahoo, Priyaranjan Mishra, Pinklin Mohanty.

While the nominations will be scrutinised on March 31, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3.

Earlier, three candidates had filed their nomination papers, while on March 30, the last day of filing, a maximum of 12 candidates filed their nomination papers. Voting for the Pipili Assembly seat will be held on April 17, the preparations for this have been completed, said the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.