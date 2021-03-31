Three Hardcore Maoists Surrender Before Police In Malkangiri 

Malkangiri: Three hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the police in Malkangiri district. They are Mainu alias Sambhu Dodi, Rama Apka and Raghu Khara alias Raghu.

Mainu alias Sambhu Dodi joined the banned CPI (Maoist) party in the year 2009 as Swadesh

Committee Member of Jagurkonda AC. In 2010, he joined Narayan Patna AC as Platoon Member. Currently, he was working as Area Committee Member of Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) Military Platoon and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 Lakhs announced by the Government of Odisha.

Rama Apka of Village-Karnal joined the banned CPI (Maoist) party in the year 2009 as Swadesh Committee Member of Jagurkonda AC. In 2010, he joined Narayan Patna AC as Platoon Member. Currently, he was working as Area Committee Member of AOBSZC Military Platoon and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 4 lakhs announced by the Government of Odisha.

Raghu Khara of Beijing Village in Malkangiri district joined the banned CPI (Maoist) party in Gumma AC in September 2017. Currently, he was working as Party Member of Gumma AC under AOBSZC and was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh announced by the Government of Odisha.