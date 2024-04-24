KABIL Signs MoU with CSIR-NGRI for Geophysical Investigations in Mineral Sector

Bhubaneswar: Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL) on Wednesday, signed a Memorandum of Institute (CSIR-NGRI) to foster a long-term collaboration in the field of geophysical Understanding (MoU) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Geophysical Research investigations to bolster its ongoing projects and activities in critical and strategic minerals.

The MoU was signed by Sadashiv Samantaray, Director (Commercial), NALCO & CEO, KABIL and Dr. Prakash Kumar, Director, CSIR-NGRI, in the presence of Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO & Chairman, KABIL, at NALCO Corporate Office in Bhubaneswar.

This collaboration will focus on Geophysical, Geochemical and Geological surveys, data analysis, interpretation and modelling, scientific knowledge sharing, technical support and advisory services. Patra said that this collaboration will pave the way for driving innovation and actionable insights towards the ongoing KABIL projects.

About KABIL:

KABIL is a Joint Venture company of three public sector undertakings – National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL), under the aegis of the Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

KABIL was incorporated on August 8, 2019, under the Companies Act 2013. The target of this company is to identify, acquire, develop, process and make commercial use of strategic minerals in overseas locations for supply in India. KABIL is focusing on identifying and sourcing battery minerals like Lithium and Cobalt.

KABIL has projects in Australia and Argentina, including an agreement with Argentina’s state-owned CAMYEN to explore and develop five lithium brine blocks. The agreement is intended to help India strengthen its lithium supplies and develop lithium mining and downstream sectors in both countries.