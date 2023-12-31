Megan Thee Stallion reacts to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Finale

New York: The finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 wrapped up the Shibuya Incident arc with a twist that left fans in shock. Singer Megan Thee Stallion, too, couldn’t resist sharing her reaction on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Megan hilariously exclaimed, “Ummm where he think he going with my m-…” Oh, the suspense! Looks like everyone’s feeling the Shibuya Incident aftermath.

While fans, including Megan Thee Stallion, are left on the edge, there’s good news! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, titled “Culling Game Arc,” has been announced. Get ready for more sorcery, suspense, and thrilling battles.

The upcoming season promises a deadly tournament teased by the cunning Geto. Brace yourselves for new sorcerers, revived cursed spirits, and chaos as abilities clash in a destroyed Japan.

The finale hints at a rescue mission led by the special-grade sorcerer, Yuki Tsukumo. As sorcerers gather for the final moments of the Shibuya Incident, expect the unexpected and prepare for a rollercoaster of emotions.