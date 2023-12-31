India Logs 841 New Covid Cases, Highest In 227 Days

New Delhi: India logged a total of 841 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 4,309, as per the data published by health ministry. In the last 24 hours, the country reported three deaths — one each from Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar — as per the ministry’s data published at 8 am.

The Sunday tally of Covid-19 infections is the highest in 227 days and coincides with the new year celebrations which poses the risk of fast transmission of the virus.

On May 19, the country had recorded 865 infections.

The country was reporting number of infections in double digit till December 5, but the cases have been witnessing an uptick after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.