Mayurbhanj: Three Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Ex-MD

Mayurbhanj: An Ex-MD (Retired) has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment by the special court, Baripada for showing undue official favour to ineligible loanees.

The accused has been identified as Narendra Prasad Panda, Ex-MD, Mangovindpur LAMPCS in Mayurbhanj district.

Panda was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada for showing undue official favour to ineligible loanees by preparing forged list of loanees under debt relief-debt waiver scheme-2008 causing loss to the Govt.

He was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the accused following his conviction.