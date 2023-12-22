Dunki
Entertainment

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is receiving love from Australia and New Zealand!

By Itishree Sethy
34

Evoking the love for the homeland, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has arrived on the big screens. While the film talks about the narrative of love and friendship, it also presents the story of those NRIs who live abroad and miss their country and homeland. This has indeed touched the hearts of millions of people who live in Australia and New Zealand. This made them express the relatableness they felt after watching Dunki. While the film is receiving humongous love from Australia and New Zealand, the film has also performed well at the box office and became the 3rd blockbuster opening in the region For Shah Rukh Khan this Year. Here’s how people from Australia and New Zealand showered love for Dunki.

<>

</>

<>

</>

<>

</>

<>

</>

<>

</>

<>

</>

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.

Itishree Sethy 330 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking