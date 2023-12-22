Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is receiving love from Australia and New Zealand!

Evoking the love for the homeland, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has arrived on the big screens. While the film talks about the narrative of love and friendship, it also presents the story of those NRIs who live abroad and miss their country and homeland. This has indeed touched the hearts of millions of people who live in Australia and New Zealand. This made them express the relatableness they felt after watching Dunki. While the film is receiving humongous love from Australia and New Zealand, the film has also performed well at the box office and became the 3rd blockbuster opening in the region For Shah Rukh Khan this Year. Here’s how people from Australia and New Zealand showered love for Dunki.

Dunki -🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

One word review – Masterpiece 🔥#Dunki may be the best commercial movie ever made in India. A masterclass in story telling. Hirani’s best direction so far. What can I say about @iamsrk. His performance is 10 times better than what he did in last 20 year pic.twitter.com/NbfEFaljMx — 𝐌𝐒𝐃𝕏𝐒𝐑𝐊 (@ig_abhishek28) December 21, 2023

#DunkiReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

From #NewZealand#RajKumarHirani‘s storytelling finesse, coupled with the dedication to historical accuracy, elevates #Dunki to a timeless masterpiece that cements its place among the finest films ever made.

Best film of #ShahRukhKhan #DunkiStorm #SRK pic.twitter.com/iQ0Ah9lFxS — Ayaz Ahmad (@DoctorranaAyaz1) December 20, 2023

#Dunki Surpasses #Jawan ‘s Day 1 in #Australia 🇦🇺 With Early Estimates Falling A$400K+ ( Few locations Yet to Report ) 🔥 3rd BLOCKBUSTER Opening in the region For #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 this Year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6udDsS6wO0 — Kartik Agrawal (@Movie_Buff_22) December 21, 2023

#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #DUNKI – AUS & NZ – For third time in the same year, an #SRK film started on a superb note in #Australia.Dunki outdid #Jawan on day 1 in Australia with still a few more locations to report 💥💥💥 Australia – A$400,581 – 128 Loc NewZealand – NZ$41,243 – 35 Loc pic.twitter.com/UKTt4A0vRc — Sai Amruth (@iamvsj) December 21, 2023

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.