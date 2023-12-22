Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’ starring Vikrant Massey earns tax-free status in Odisha!

In a significant move that justifies the impact of meaningful cinema, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s cinematic gem, ‘12th Fail’, has been accorded the prestigious tax-free status in Odisha. This decision further amplifies the film’s stature and cements its legacy as one of the standout productions of 2023.

A tweet from the official handle of Odisha’s Film Development Corporation [@fdodisha] confirmed this development, generating waves of excitement and appreciation amongst cinephiles and industry professionals alike.

At its core, ‘12th Fail’, featuring the immensely talented Vikrant Massey, is not merely a film but an emotional journey. It touches upon themes and narratives that resonate deeply with audiences, creating an immersive cinematic experience. The film’s narrative, coupled with Vikrant’s impeccable performance, has received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike.

What’s particularly noteworthy is the film’s astounding commercial success, especially considering its modest budget. Having crossed the coveted Rs 50 crores mark and completing over 50 triumphant days in theaters, ‘12th Fail’ stands as a testament to the adage that quality content will invariably find its audience. The film’s endurance and box office prowess are a clear indication of its universal appeal and the growing buzz for content-driven narratives.

Vikrant Massey’s portrayal in ‘12th Fail’ has been nothing short of stellar. His nuanced performance, brimming with authenticity and depth, has resonated profoundly with audiences. Beyond the box office numbers, it’s Vikrant’s ability to breathe life into his character that has won hearts and garnered admiration from industry stalwarts. His portrayal reaffirms his position as a luminary in contemporary cinema, solidifying his reputation as one of the industry’s finest talents.

The decision by the Odisha government to grant ‘12th Fail’ a tax-free status not only acknowledges the film’s artistic merit but also encourages more such meaningful cinematic endeavors.