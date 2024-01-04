Mayurbhanj: Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain From Woman In Front Of House

Mayurbhanj: In a broad daylight heist, two bike borne miscreants snatched gold chain from a woman in front of her house in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday.

The woman is a resident of 3 no. ward near NAC of the district. As per reports, two unidentified miscreants came on a bike near the woman and snatched the gold chain from her while she was doing some work in front of her house.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation to catch the miscreants.