“Films such as Dunki play a crucial role in shaping our society,” says Producer Mahaveer Jain

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. The film has indeed come as a perfect treat to the audience especially those who are living abroad. The film with its heartwarming story touched the hearts of the masses. Well, these years indeed saw the arrival of many more such films that leave a different impact on society. Concerning this, Producer Mahaveer Jain demands that filmmakers make films that leave a positive impact on the audience.

The producer said, “I strongly believe that films leave a profound impact on the audience’s subconscious mind. Whether we acknowledge it or not, the reality is that their influence is exponential. The crime index is escalating rapidly, mental health problems have become a huge concern in recent times and studies suggest that a significant portion of the credit goes to the type of content individuals consume. This is a matter of serious concern.”

“I strongly feel while measuring a film’s success, the positive impact on society shall also be taken into account. Instead of asking how much money a film has collected at the box office, the pertinent question should be about the kind of influence it has exerted on the audience.” He added.

Producer Mahaveer Jain further said, “Films such as Dunki, 12th Fail and Uunchai play a crucial role in shaping our society. While they may have performed well at the box office, their true success lies in the positive impact they have made on the minds and hearts of the audience. All these 3 films convey a heart-warming message that resonates well with family audiences.”

He further said, “Along with entertainment, the emotional impact these films leave on the audience is truly priceless. These films transcend mere box office numbers; their success is profound due to their intention and ability to provide wholesome entertainment. Such films play a substantial role in helping our society to think in the correct direction and help to keep our mental peace better. While I respect all creative individuals and they have the freedom to make films of any genre, I personally feel that we must prioritize the greater good and lend more support to encourage such impactful films. By doing so, we contribute our part to character building, which forms the foundation of nation-building.”

The producer concluded, “I urge all creative talent of our country to inspire healthy entertainment be it films, series, shows, music or digital content for social media as we can bring more joy, love, peace, and goodness with our content.”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.