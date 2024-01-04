Dunki Drop 8 Chal Ve Watna is out now!

As much as the story of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has touched the hearts of the audience all across the world, its songs have perfectly complimented the emotions. While the film is enjoying a rush of the family audience to the theaters and has found a special place in the hearts of people living abroad due to its relatability, the makers have now released an immensely heartwarming melody Dunki Drop 8 Chal Ve Watna that perfectly evokes the feeling of love for our homeland.

Dunki Drop 8 Chal Ve Watna captures the journey of a person’s dreams that takes them away from home with an inherent wish to return to their roots. The melody of the song is soft and touches the hearts at its core. The song perfectly evokes the feeling of love for the homeland and the value of returning.

Sung by Javed Ali, Dunki Drop 8 Chal Ve Watna is composed by Pritam. The heart-touching lyrics of the song are penned by Varun Grover.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is now released on the big screen.