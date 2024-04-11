Max Temp To Rise By 6 °C to 8 °C Across Odisha In Next 4 Days

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature will rise by 6 °C to 8 °C across Odisha during the subsequent four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

As per the forecast by IMD regional centre here, there would be no large change in the maximum (day) temperature during the next 24 hours and there would be a gradual rise by 6°C to 8°C during the subsequent four days at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Weather forecast for the next 2 days:

For Thursday (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 12.04.2024):

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in many places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, and at a few places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

For Friday (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.04.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 13.04.2024):

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.