Mason murder case: 3 arrested

Cuttack: Police have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a mason at his house in Shamsundarpur area under Sadar police station limits in Cuttack recently.

The accused has been identified as Jagan Pradhan, Rakesh Pradhan and Sangram Bhoi.

Following the arrest, cops also seized a pistol gun, a bullet

Helmets, a motorcycle, and three mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

Police sources revealed that Chintamani Sahu (42) of Banki Pathuripada village in Cuttack district has been working as a mason in Tentulinali under Sadar police station for some years. Chintamani was in touch with both the accused, Jagan and Shambhua, who used to visit his house.

Many times, they were spotted quarrelling with each other over some work issues but got along together later.

Four months ago, Chintamani left Tentalinali and started staying in a rented house in nearby Shamsundarpur. The wife of the deceased told the police that the accused duo used to visit their house there as well.

Jagan and Shambhua then went ro Chintamani’s house. While Chintamani was talking to them, one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire on him. The bullet hit Chintamani in the head and he collapsed on the spot. In the meanwhile, the accused duo sped away on a bike leaving behind their helmets.