Bodies of 2 youths recovered from buffalo dairy farm

Bhubaneswar: The bodies of two youths have been recovered from a locked house near a buffalo dairy farm at Ramchandrapur under Balianta police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Sushant Das and Jagabandh Behera.

The bodies were recovered by breaking open the door by the owner in the presence of police and other locals in the area.

The owner of the farm said that one of the staff had joined some 15 days back. Both the staff were staying inside the complex.

Senior police officials have reached the spot and started an investigation.