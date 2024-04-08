Marvel’s Ma Dong Deok Makes Surprise Wedding Announcement With Entertainer Ye Jung Hwa

Seoul: Actor Ma Dong Seok (Don Lee) announced he is throwing a wedding. On April 8, a representative of Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa’s agency Big Punch Entertainment shared, “Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa will hold a private wedding ceremony in May.”

After dating publicly since 2016, Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa got married in 2021. The pair has not had a separate wedding ceremony and has been quietly leading a happy life as a married couple.

Their wedding will be held in private with only their families, relatives, colleagues, and acquaintances.

Ye Jung Hwa has shown endless support for her husband Ma Dong Seok by accompanying him on promotional activities for the Japanese release of Ma Dong Seok’s upcoming film “The Roundup : Punishment,” which will hit theaters on April 24.