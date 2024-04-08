Kylie Jenner Channels Her Inner Mermaid In This Stunning Gown

New York: Kylie Jenner gave us plenty to dream about. In her latest Instagram post, she hit the summertime trifecta: sandy beaches, golden sunsets, and mermaidcore fashion.

Kylie poses on a beach in front of a glorious orange sky, wearing a breathtaking glittery aqua gown that featured a high scoop neckline, long sleeves, a floor-length skirt, and a form-fitting construction that revealed an outline of the triangle bikini Jenner wore underneath. She glistened like a princess as her shimmery Galvan dress caught the light, which she allowed to soak up all the glory by eschewing jewelry and accessories. As for beauty, she accentuated her sun-kissed glow with bronzy, dewy makeup, complete with a glossy natural-pink lip, and slicked her hair back into a sleek bun. She simply captioned the carousel of images, “twilight.”

The makeup mogul gave her 400 million followers another peek into her trip yesterday when she shared a series of sizzling photos of herself in a sexy black Chanel bikini. The set consisted of stringy, high-cut bottoms and a triangle top, both of which were covered in shiny silver sequins. Jenner showed off her killer figure, posing in the ocean and by some rocks along the shore. She also included closeups of the beachy day’s details, including her black and beige knit tote bags with her summer essentials and her yellow, blue, and purple holographic manicure and statement rings.