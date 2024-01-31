‘Maratha Military Landscape’ Nominated For UNESCO World Heritage List 2024-25

New Delhi: The ‘Maratha Military Landscapes,’ featuring a remarkable system of forts and military structures envisioned by the Maratha rulers, is India’s nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the 2024-25 cycle, as announced by the Culture Ministry.

Comprising twelve components, including forts like Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, along with Gingee fort in Tamil Nadu, these elements showcase the strategic military prowess of Maratha rule across diverse geographical and physiographic regions.

The inception of the Maratha Military ideology dates back to the 17th Century during the reign of the Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by 1670 CE and continued through subsequent rules until Peshwa rule till 1818 CE. There are six criteria (i to vi) for cultural sites and four criteria (vii to x) for natural sites for inclusion in the World Heritage List.