Maoist Hideout Busted In Kandhamal, Arms & Ammunition Seized

Kandhamal: Security forces have busted yet another hideout after an exchange of fire with ultras in the forest near Kumbhaharu village under Gochhapada police limits in Kandhamal district. Besides, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also seized.

Based on specific information, a joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF), in forest near Kumbhaharu village. During which, the red rebels opened fire. While the Maoists managed to escape from the spot,a hideout was busted along with the seizure of arms & ammunitions including a 303 Rifle, detonators.

Further combing and search operations are on in the area.