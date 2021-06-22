Over 29.35 Cr COVID Vaccine Doses Provided To States, UTs

New Delhi: More than 29.35 crore (29,35,04,820) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 27,20,14,523 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 2.14 crore (2,14,90,297) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 33,80,590 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from yesterday. Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 Vaccination program was launched on 16th Jan 2021 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.