Maoist Hideout Busted In Kalahandi Forest, Ammunition & Explosives Seized

Kalahandi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans busted a Maoist hideout at Niyamgiri hills near Tadijhola forest under Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district.

Reportedly, CRPF personnel launched a combing operation in the forest and seized a huge amount of explosives, two pistols, 35 gelatin sticks, 50 detonators, batteries, electric wire, ropes, urea tiffins, 13 live bullets and other incriminating materials with the help of sniffing dogs.

A banner of CPI Maoist Baghuna Division was also recovered from the spot. It is suspected that the group could have hidden the arms and ammunition for any ambush.

According to sources, the Maoists were staying in the area for the last few days and planning for an ambush on Independence Day and ‘Kranti Dibas’, which was foiled by the security personnel.