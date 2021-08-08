Nuapada CDVO In Vigilance Net

Nuapada: Vigilance sleuths today seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2.77 lakh from the possession of Nuapada CDVO (Chief District Veterinary Officer).

The accused has been identified as Trilochan Dhala.

Acting on reliable information, the Vigilance team led by DSP Satyban Mahananda along with his team kept a vigil on Trilochan’s movement and intercepted him at around 1 am, while he was en route to Cuttack. During the raid, the anti-corruption officials seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2.77 lakh from him. H failed to give satisfactory answers regarding the source of the huge amount of cash.

He is also being questioned regarding the sources of the cash

Following this, raids were conducted at the CDVO’s house in Naraj, Cuttack and his govt quarters and office in Nuapada.