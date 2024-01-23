Maoist Camp Busted In Boudh; Ammunition, Explosives Seized

Boudh: A Maoist camp was busted by the Special Operation Group jawans after the exchange of fire between the Jawans and the Naxals during a search operation on the Kandhamal-Boudh border at Sagada under Manmunda Police Station limits in Boudh district.

An exchange of fire was reported between the SOG jawans and the Naxals in the Nalikumbha forest. Naxals fled away leaving behind their few camp articles and one sophisticated weapon. It is suspected that a few naxals have sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, combing operations have been intensified following the exchange of fire.