Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra Stopped By Cops On Guwahati Border

Guwahati: Tension has gripped Guwahati limits as about 5,000 Congress workers try to enter the city to continue the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. A huge contingent of state police is on the spot to prevent the Congress rally from hitting Guwahati roads.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government in Assam earlier denied permission to the Yatra to move through arterial roads in Guwahati. Arguing that it is a working day in Guwahati and allowing the yatra to move through key city roads may lead to traffic snarls, the state administration asked the rally to take the national highway route as it moves towards lower Assam. Congress workers were asked to take the National Highway 27 that acts like a ring road around the city.

The Congress workers part of the march alleged that the state administration has denied entry into the city on frivolous grounds. This comes amid an ongoing spat between the Congress and the BJP government in Assam. The Congress has alleged that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is creating hurdles in the yatra led by Mr Gandhi. “Since our entry in Assam, the most corrupt CM in India has been carrying out relentless attacks on our convoys, properties and leaders using his goons,” it has said.

Today’s face-off near the Guwahati city limits follows dramatic scenes yesterday, when Mr Gandhi was barred from visiting the shrine of a 15th century social reformer. Mr Gandhi had planned to visit the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva near Guwahati. Soon after the plan was announced, Chief Minister Sarma urged Mr Gandhi not to visit the shrine before the Ram Mandir ‘pran pratistha’ ceremony in Ayodhya ends.