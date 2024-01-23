Ananya Panday Makes Debut At Paris Fashion Week 2024 With Giant Sieve Dress

Paris: Ananya Panday has become the youngest Bollywood actor to walk the ramp. The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ actor turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Cuoture Week 2024. While Ananya’s presence at the Paris Fashion Week has generated a lot of interest, it is her outfit that has generated the most attention.

Ananya wore a butterfly-inspired black mini dress and she carried a giant sieve decorated with butterfly motifs. The large sieve was attached to the dress underneath. She styled her look with a sleek bun and a pair of high heels.

Ananya also shared a video from the show on her Instagram stories. Ananya wrote, “”Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week.”

Designer Rahul Mishra’s collection titled Superheroes was inspired by creatures such as butterflies, beetles, snakes and more.

Ananya Panday seems to have made an eye-grabbing debut at the Paris Fashion Week.