Mercury Rises Above 40°C At 30 Places In Odisha, Talcher Sizzles At 43.2°C

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to reel under the heatwave followed by hot & humid discomfort weather conditions with the maximum day temperature soaring to 40°C or above 30 places and Talcher was the hottest place in the state with 43.2°C on Wednesday.

For the first time this summer, the day temperature crossed 41°C in the twin city. While Bhubaneswar recorded 41.7°C in, Cuttack recorded 41.5°C.

The other places in the State that recorded maximum day temperature of 40°C or more are Balasore 40.4°C, Chandbali 41.6°C, Angul 42.7°C, Baripada 42.6°C, Jharsuguda 41.6°C, Keonjhar 40.2°C, Sambalpur 41.4°C, Sundargarh 40°C, Hirakud 41.4°C, Bhawanipatna 42°C, Bolangir 41.5°C, Phulbani 40.7°C, Titilagarh 42.5°C, Malkangiri 42°C, Sonepur 40.4°C, Nayagarh 42.7°C, Boudh 42.8°C, Chhatrapur 40.6°C, Paralakhemundi 42.8°C, Rayagada 40.2°C, Jajpur 40°C, Dhenkanal 41.8°C, Nuapada 43°C, Khordha 41°C, Jagatsinghpur 41°C, Kendrapara 40.8°C, and Rourkela 40.6°C.