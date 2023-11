Man trampled to death by Elephant in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: One person was killed in an elephant attack in Sundargarh district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Gargadbahal village under Baragaon range of the district.

According to the sources, the elephant attacked the man while he had gone to the crop fields this morning leading the man to death.

On receiving information, the forest officials reached there and recovered the body.