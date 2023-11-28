Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film collects Rs 9.75 crore

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming release Animal is all set to become his biggest opener ever. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 1. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Animal has already minted ₹9.75 crore in advance bookings.

Animal is expected to do well at the box office. The latest report by Sacnilk.com states that that 3,34,173 tickets have been sold across 7,200 shows in India. This amounts the advance ticket sales to ₹9.75 crore across all theatres and languages in India.

As per the report, Animal’s Telugu version has done a business of ₹91.48 lakh and sold 58,465 tickets for 643 shows, so far, for Animal’s day 1. Animal in Tamil has sold 779 tickets across 41 shows, and 1504 tickets for its Kannada version in 16 shows, taking the India total for Animal’s advance box office collection for day 1 to ₹9.75 crore with 7200 shows.