Servant held for stealing gold, cash from owner’s house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The police cracked a theft case and arrested a domestic servant for stealing gold and cash from his owner’s house in Bhubaneswar.

The theft occurred in the Housing Board colony under Chandrasekharpur police limits in Bhubaneswar.

According to the reports, the accused was a servant in a woman’s house who lives alone in her house. The servant stole gold jewelleris and cash from the house few days ago. When the jewelleris were found missing, the woman lodged a complaint in the police station.

The police then started an investigation and caught the accused. During the interrogation, the servant confessed everything before the police.