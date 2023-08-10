Man stabs nephew to death, injures 4 relatives in Puri

Puri: A man allegedly stabbed his nephew to death and left four others seriously injured in a deadly knife attack over suspected “dispute” near Tatambari Akhada Mutt at Upara Malisahi in Puri district on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Nursingha Mohanty.

While the nephew of the accused, Soumya Ranjan Pradhan died on the spot, his wife, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and her husband sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the hospital.

The husband of the accused’s sister-in-law was shifted to Cuttack as his condition deteriorated.

While the accused is reportedly absconding, Kumbharapada police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.