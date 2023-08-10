Guidelines for rescue and release of snakes issued in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department has issued new guidelines for the rescue and release of snakes from human-dominated areas by snake handlers.

In this regard, letters have been issued to the Additional Special Relief Commissioner, PCCF of the Forest Department, PCCF of Wildlife Division, the Managing Director of OSDMA, all the RCCFs, Collectors and DFOs.

As per the guidelines – henceforth only certified snake handlers are permitted to carry out all snake rescue and release operations in the State, by following the guidelines, failing which will invite penal actions as per the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Rescue of snakes shall be attempted only in such cases where their presence is a threat to life. For example, inside the house or in close vicinity of its presence is life-threatening.

Rescue of snakes must be limited to the snakes entering the human habitation irrespective of whether venomous or non-venomous.

Odisha Forest Department may use the services of certified snake handlers to create awareness in the local population on the ecological importance of snakes, identification of snakes and how to avoid snakebites.

The certified snake handlers are volunteers and Odisha Forest Department will not have any obligation for effecting any payment towards their services.

Anyone causing hindrance to the completion of rescue by a certified snake handler is liable to penal action. Creating mob panic, showing off the rescued snake(s) publicly and any other public display with the snakes, even by the snake handler himself, will be liable to penal action.