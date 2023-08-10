Jiya Shankar Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 2 House; Check Out The Top 5 Contenders

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar was eliminated on Wednesday for getting the least number of votes, days before the finale. She was nominated along with Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav for mid-week eviction after a task at the start of the week. Manisha, Elvish, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve have now entered the finale.

In the latest episode, the contestants were given the task where they found a large memory calendar placed in the garden area. Bebika Dhurve walked up and inspected what it was. As she flipped the pages, it displayed memories of all housemates from the day the show premiered on June 17 to the present day. It had pictures of all those who were evicted during the journey. This was part of the travel day theme. The contestants were quite emotional seeing it, but the reverie was soon broken as the twist in the task was announced.

As Bebika almost reached the last page, an announcement was made, and it was revealed that the evicted contestant’s picture would appear on the calendar’s final page. Bigg Boss asked a contender to come up and turn the pages of the calendar, and Abhishek Malhan volunteered. As he turned to the last page, everyone found out that it was Jiya Shankar who was set to leave the house.

Finally, an announcement was also made that Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, and Bebika Dhurve are the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2. It was also revealed that Jiya’s eviction comes after she received the lowest number of votes among the nominated contestants. Jiya, for her part, accepts the decision and exits with a smile. Before leaving, she thanked all the housemates and Bigg Boss for the journey she had in the competition.