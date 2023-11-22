Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Minor’s Abduction, Rape

Jagatsinghpur: The fast-track court here sentenced a convict Yudhisthira Pradhan to 20 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 45,000 for the abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2014.

According to case reports, on December 9, 2014, a 16-year-old girl from Kujang area was returning home after completing her matric examination, while the accused, Yudhisthir Pradhan (38), of Kothakol village of Kujang police station, along with four others, kidnapped the girl and took her to Bhubaneswar in a car.

After two days, he took her to Chennai and kept outraging her modesty. Later, the accused left her at Bhubaneswar railway station and fled.

However, the police rescued the minor from the railway station and arranged her stay at the Jeevan Seva Sangam in Kalinga Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

After the coordinator of the open shelter informed the Kujang police station in 2015, the police registered a case (256/15) and started an investigation.

In the said case, Judge Ajay Kumar Mohanty of the Fast Track Court recorded the statements of 14 witnesses and sentenced Yudhisthir to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO ACT. The court ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 45,000 and in default of fine, the convict shall undergo imprisonment for a further 9 months.

Along with this, the Court asked the district legal services authority to provide Rs 3 lakh compensation to the concerned victim. The case was handled by Special PP Dolagobinda Das on behalf of the government.