Tribal Poet Meet Organised for the First Time in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has always shown interest in preserving the unique heritage, language, culture, literature, and poetry of the tribes. Jagannath Saraka, Minister, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department and Law said, “This is the first time to organise a state-level Tribal Poet Meet in the state with tribal poets.

The Minister informed that it is a matter of pride for all of us to present the glorious history and cultural heritage through poetry on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

The opening ceremony of the Tribal Poets Meet was held today at the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI). The meet will be organised with 48 poets in two days. Today 24 poets recited poems. Among them, 2 people from the Binjhal community, 3 people from the Koya community, 10 people from the Kui community, 3 people from the Saora community and one poet each from Paraja, Lanjia, Gond, Kuvi, Gadaba, Desia community recited poems. The main objective of this meeting is to celebrate the contribution of tribal literature and culture. The conference will help preserve the written and oral poems of the tribals and bring their talent and creativity to the masses.

On this occasion, the minister said, that through the Odisha Tribal Empowerment and Livelihood Program (OTELP), emphasis is being given to the development of 30 backward blocks in the districts of Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts of southwest Odisha. Shri Das Benhur, editor Sargiful, participated as chief speaker in the program and said, that literature cannot be created without compassion. Every poet must have sensitivity, sympathy, empathy and emotion. The emergence of poetry is from nature, so the birth of poetry is from the people of nature i.e., Tribals.

In the welcome address, ShriIndramani Tripathy, director, of SCSTRTI, said that famous poets from various tribal communities such as Binjhal, Desia, Gadaba, Kisan, Koya, Kui, Saora, Munda, Bhumija, Juang, Santhali, Ho etc. will recite poems. All the poems they read will be published in a special edition.

Samarendra Bhutia, OSD, SCSTRTI conducted the program while the guests were welcomed by Deputy Director Santosh Rath, and Assistant Director Madhusmita Sahoo gave the vote of thanks.