Diipa Khosla pays tributes to actress Audrey Hepburn at the Cannes Film Festival with a timeless fashion look

Diipa Khosla, a Global Indian Entrepreneur has been making a splash at the Cannes Film Festival with her stunning fashion choices. After her first appearance on the red carpet, everyone quickly started referring to her as the “Indian Zendaya” due to her similar outfit while her second-day look paid homage to Indian heritage and culture that has garnered attention worldwide. Having attended Cannes seven consecutive times, Diipa Khosla took over the internet with her third look, a tribute to the timeless beauty Audrey Hepburn.

Diipa chose to pay tribute to the legendary actor at the Cannes Film Festival by recreating a similar look with a modern twist. Diipa’s look is inspired by Audrey’s appearance in the 1957 classic “Funny Face,” where Hepburn wore a similar red dress. Diipa wears a similar red gown crafted by Indian designers who captured the essence of the iconic look while adding drama and vogue to it.

Over the years, there have been striking looks served at Cannes by iconic divas. Diipa’s look is a heartfelt tribute to the icon, Audrey Hepburn. The uncanny similarities between their looks have left netizens impressed, making Diipa an international sensation who sets major fashion goals wherever she goes.

The red gown with an enormous cape and added drama with ruffles make Diipa look utterly graceful. The modern-day twist with the sash around the neck and the thoughtful jewellery is the perfect touch of chic to the iconic look. From the perfect hairstyle to makeup, everything looks simply flawless, making her a head-turner on the runway with this ethereal creation by Indian designers Gauri and Nainika.

Representing the country for the seventh time at the celebrated film festival, Diipa surely knows how to grace the red carpet with elegance combined with spellbinding fashion that stands out. Her jaw-dropping attire and unwavering confidence have made a strong statement and an inspiration for women to be bold and embrace what makes them feel beautiful inside and out.