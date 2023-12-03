President Murmu Presents National Awards For The Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities 2023

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu presented the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for the year 2023 in New Delhi today (December 3, 2023) on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the National Awards for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is a commendable medium for the empowerment of Divyangjan as recognizing individual and institutional work encourages everyone. She said that Divyangjans who are achievers in various fields should help other Divyangjans to the best of their ability.

The President said that about 15 per cent of the total world population are persons with disabilities and their empowerment is a high priority. She was happy to note that in the last few years, there has been a change in the attitude of society towards persons with disabilities. She expressed confidence that with the help of proper facilities, opportunities and empowerment efforts, all Divyangjan will live life with equality and dignity.

The President said that it is a matter of pride that every part of the new Parliament building is accessible to the Divyangjan. She urged all to learn from this and ensure the needs of Divyangjan from the very beginning. She said that we should work with the thinking of innovation instead of renovation.

The President said that achieving Sustainable Development Goals related to poverty alleviation, health and well-being, good education, gender equality, sanitation and drinking water etc. gives special strength to the empowerment of Divyangjan. She was happy to note that India has given high priority to these goals and is continuously moving towards achieving them.

Pointing out India’s best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games, the President said that our players have created a new history on the strength of their indomitable winning spirit. She noted that there is continuous remarkable progress in the performance of all players. She appreciated the inspiring role played by players like Dr Deepa Malik and Ms Avani Lekhara in this regard.