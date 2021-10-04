Malkangiri: Two Youths Brutally Assaulted In Police Custody, Probe On

Malkangiri: Two youths, who were detained on charges of theft, were brutally assaulted in custody at Motu police station in Malkangiri district.

The victims, Binod Biswas and Biplab Haaldar are reportedly undergoing treatment at MV-79 health centre.

According to reports, locals had detained the duo on charges of stealing cash and ornaments worth lakhs from one Abhijit Biswas’s house. Later, a meeting was called and FIR was lodged at Motu police station. Based on the plaint, they were taken into custody where they were allegedly beaten for the 3 days, alleged their family members.

After the matter came to fore, Malkangiri SP directed the SDPO to carry out an investigation into the incident.