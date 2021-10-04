BMC Caps Wedding & Social Gathering To 50 Persons

Bhubaneswar: Amid blatant violations of Covid-19 safety norms and rising infection count in winter, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Monday issued fresh restrictions for social gatherings.

The Corporation capped the maximum number of persons to be allowed in a wedding to 50. Similarly, the same number of persons can attend death rituals, thread ceremonies, and funerals.

According to officials, for these social gatherings, the host shall have to obtain specific permission from BMC which will be given keeping in view the requirement of the host and prevailing pandemic situation subject to maximum participants ceiling of persons.

The host has been asked to ensure thermal screening at the entrance while facemask is mandatory except during eating. Defaulters liable for penal action, the officials said.