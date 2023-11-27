Malkangiri girl makes debut in Telugu movie ‘Garaga’ 

Malkangiri: Monica Samaddar, a resident of MV 75 village under Kalimela block in tribal-dominated Malkangiri district, is in the limelight these days. Monica has been selected as the lead actress in a Telugu movie titled ‘Garaga’.

Monika will be playing a major role opposite Srinivasa Rao in a film titled ‘Garaga’, which is being produced by Kalaka Srinivasa Rao under the banner of Sri Srinivasa Creations.

Monika Samaddar hails from MV 75 village under Kalimela Block in Malkangiri district of Odisha. Her father is a businessman, and her elder brother is working at a private company in Hyderabad.

After completing her Intermediate education at a private college in Malkangiri, Monika was enrolled in an academy namely ‘High-Dance Studio’ in Hyderabad to learn dance. After completing 2 years of training in dance, she got roles in a few television soaps. Being impressed by her acting skills, she was offered the Telugu film in a lead role.

The other cast of the movie includes Dr Chadalavada Haribabu, Rambabu, Ramaswamy, Chennakesava, Bhavani, Vijaya, Ravan Lankeshwar, Kali Charan, Ravi Babu, Meera, and Rahiman.

The film is scheduled to release soon in Telugu and Hindi and Monica is keeping her fingers crossed. She hopes people will like the film and her performance. Now, Monica wishes to spread her wings to Odisha and act in an Ollywood movie.