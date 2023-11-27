Man drowns while floating miniature boat on Kartik Purnima in Angul

Angul: A young man took a watery grave while floating his miniature boat in the Samal Barrage canal under Talcher Tehsil in Angul district on the occasion of Kartik Purnima.

According to the locals, the deceased went to the canal Monday early morning to float the toy boat for the Kartik Purnima rituals. While trying to keep the boat afloat, his leg slipped accidentally and he was washed away in water.

On being informed the fire service personnel reached the spot and fished out the body. A palm of gloom has descended on the area following the incident.