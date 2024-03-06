Maha Shivaratri Celebrations In Bhubaneswar; BMC Makes Elaborate Arrangements

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth celebrations of Maha Shivaratri.

The BMC has issued guidelines (SOP) for smooth celebrations of Maha Shivaratri At Shree Lingaraj Temple and Kapilesvara Temple. After discussion with the temple executive officer, the BMC has issued a notice and all management responsibilities have been handed over to the Additional Commissioner.

The Health Officer, BMC is designated as Nodal Officer for ensuring proper sanitation on the day of Mahasivaratri (8th March 2024) and the day before & after of Mahasivaratri i.e on 7th and 9th of March 2024 in coordination with AHO, SIs and agencies concerned.

M/s Green Circle is allowed to engage additional 9 nos. of sanitation staff on 7th and 8th of March 2024 in 3 shifts and maintain cleanliness in the ward and around the temple. On 9th of March 2024, M/s Green Circle is allowed to engage 20 nos. of additional sanitation staffs and carryout Mass Cleanness drive to ensure proper sanitation in the ward.

M/s PMR Consortium is allowed to engage additional 7 nos. of sanitation staff on 7th and 8th of March 2024 in 3 shifts and maintain cleanliness in and around the temple and Lingaraj market Complex area. On 9th of March 2024, M/s PMR Consortium is allowed to engage 12 nos. of additional sanitization staffs and mass cleanness drive to ensure proper sanitation in and around the temple and Lingaraj Complex area.

M/s Jagruti Welfare Organisation is allowed to engage additional 5 nos. of sanitation staff on 7th and 8th of March 2024 in 3 shifts and 3 shifts and maintain cleanliness in the road stretch of Rath Road and peripheral area.

For Shri Lord Lingaraj at Bindusaagar (Mauni ghata), the EE, Div-III, BMC is directed to ensure cleanliness of the Mauni Ghata and the EE (Electrical), BMC is directed to ensure illumination of lights in the road.

The EE (Electrical), BMC is directed to deploy staff for maintenance of Main Switch inside the temple. He is also directed for lighting (lichu mala) of the Lions Gate, Bhog Mandap, Jagmohan, Chahani Mandap, North Gate, South Gate & Tmeple compound walls, Sri Dekabibhisaneswar Temple, Kedar Gouri Temple, Mukteswar Temple by March 6.

The AEE (Mechanical), BMC is directed to deploy two water tankers, one bus mobile toilet from evening March 7 till morning March 9 in coordination with EO Lord Lingaraj Temple & ADM, Bhubaneswar.

The SISSO is directed to deploy social workers and consumables from evening 07.03.2024 till morning 09.03.2024 in three shifts (2 nos. in each shift) and ensure proper cleanliness & maintenance of bus toilet.

The CMMO, BMC Hospital is directed to deploy paramedical staff including medicines & Ambulance as First Aid.

The Health Officer, BMC is directed to ensure cleanliness of the parking area identified during the festival. i.e. B.M High School premises and periphery & Gosagareswar UP School in coordination with the agencies and SI. He is also directed to give special focus for cleanliness of Bindu sagar Ghata, Mouni Ghata & Devipada hara Tank by 06.03.2024. He is also directed to make arrangement of sprinkling of water on March 8.

As decisions taken and declared by Mayor, BMC, the flower decoration has to be carried out amounting to Rs.40,000/- (forty thousand) only during the festival. The EE, Div-III, BMC shall make the arrangements of the same.

The Zonal Commissioner (/C), South East Zone of BMC shall monitor the above activities and ensure smooth Celebration of Mahasivaratri Festival-2024.

The IIC, Lingaraj PS shall provide the signage which shall be verified and then shall be done by BMC through the agency.

The ADC, BMC shall be the overall in charge of the programme to ensure smooth Celebration of the Mahasivaratri Festival-2024.