TPWODL To Ensure Steady Power Supply In Western Odisha This Summer

Burla/Sambalpur: TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha is all set to provide a steady power supply to its customers all over western Odisha during the summer season. To do so, TPWODL has focused on preventive maintenance of the network. It is expected that the electricity requirement will be 1750 MVA to 1800 MVA during the peak summer season this year. Which will be 12 % more than the previous year. For this, TPWODL has established contacts with other agencies involved in the entire value chain to eliminate the demand and supply.

Maintenance work on all 312 PSS has been started, and it is targeted to be completed by March 2024. Also, 5600 CKM of 33KV feeder line is in full swing. Similarly, the work on 20,000 CKM of 11KV feeder line going on at full speed and out of which 90 % has been completed so far. This work has been going on at all urban and rural areas. Trees branches are getting trimmed down in ahead of the summer season The installation of intermediate poles to increase the height of the cables is in progress. All types of essential equipment are stored in all over the company’s stores. Special teams have been formed and deployed in each circle to restore power supply where necessary. A 24-hour control room has been set up at the corporate office which is fully equipped to ensure seamless communication with the operation and maintenance team on the ground.

The toll-free call center at Sambalpur has been upgraded meet the demands and its capacity has been augmented. The company has 9-man lifters, 55 pole masters, 65 hydras, 250 pulse machines, cable fault locators, 5 Aska lights, and mobile transformers, have been deployed at all circle offices. All 450 Biduit Seva Kendras are functioning in 3 shifts in Urban and 2 shifts in rural areas;. The Chief Executive Officer of the company directed to keep the Power System Command Center at Burla to work 24 hours every day with full resources. Necessary measures are being taken to balance the distribution with automatic load balancers and ensure uninterrupted power supply during peak periods. Arrangements have been made to maintain communication through satellite phones with all circle offices.

However, as compared to the previous year, appropriate steps have been taken to meet the needs of this year. Therefore, in this regard, the CEO of TPWODL expressed his confidence through this press statement and said, all 5000 employees have been kept in alert towards maintaining the power supply stable and to supply electricity with full utilization of upgraded distribution infrastructure. Therefore, all consumers and the public at large are here with confirmed that with the kind of proactive preparations carried out so far, they should not have any apprehension. However, in case of any emergency they are requested to contact at our toll-free contact number, 1800-3456-798. We will not leave any stone unturned to satisfy our consumers.