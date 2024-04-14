Madgaon Express Continues to Impress Audiences, Collects 27.5 Cr at Box Office

Madgaon Express has grabbed its stronghold at the box office with its constantly rising collection. Having made its distinct place in the hearts of the audience as a big-screen comedy entertainer of the year, the film has indeed proved its mettle and impressed audiences with its entertainment quotient. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast—Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi—which is ruling the hearts of the masses.

The film is performing amazingly well at the box office with its collection of 44 Lakh and 80 Lakh on Friday and Saturday respectively. With this, the film is standing up with a total box office collection of 27.57 Cr. While the film has grabbed its stronghold in three weeks, it is now, entering the fourth week with continuously rising numbers and with an abundance of love from the audience.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne… lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.