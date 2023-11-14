Low Pressure Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Trigger Rain In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The cyclonic circulation lying over the southern Andaman Sea may develop into a low-pressure area over the south-eastern Bay of Bengal on Tuesday bringing light to moderate rain/ thundershowers in the coastal regions of Odisha.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area (LOPAR) is likely to move further in the north-western direction and intensify into a depression by November 16.

Light to moderate rain showers are expected in several areas across Odisha due to the impact of the low pressure. Intensity of rainfall in Odisha is likely to increase from November 16. The regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to six districts for rainfall on November 16. Rainfall in state is likely to continue till November 17.

The Bay of Bengal will remain turbulent under the influence of low pressure till November 17. There lies a possibility of the winds blowing at 55 to 65 kilometer per hour. Fishermen have been instructed against venturing into the sea.