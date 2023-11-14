Children’s Day 2023: Date, history, and significance 

New Delhi: Children’s Day in India is celebrated every year on November 14. This date was chosen to coincide with the birthday of India’s first prime minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known to be very fond of children and advocated for their rights and education. Pandit Nehru believed that children are the future of the country, and nurturing them would set the course for the country’s future. “Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow,” he said.

Children’s Day or Bal Diwas is therefore celebrated on November 14 as a tribute to the first prime minister of India and as a day to raise awareness about the rights and welfare of children.

Children’s Day was first observed as “Flower Day” on November 5 in the year 1948. It was an attempt by Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) to collect funds for United Nations Appeal for Children (UNAC) through the sale of “flower tokens.” Nehru’s birthday was first celebrated as Children’s Day in 1954.

Children’s Day in India was initially observed on November 20 which is the day when United Nations celebrates World Children’s Day. However, after Jawaharlal Nehru’s death in 1964, the Indian Parliament passed a resolution to commemorate Nehru’s birthday as Children’s Day.

Significance

Children’s Day holds immense significance as it serves as a platform to raise awareness about children’s education, rights and the need for accessible care for all. Jawaharlal Nehru once said, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow,” emphasised the importance of children in shaping the future of the country.

Celebrations

Children’s Day is marked by expressions of love, gifts and pampering of students. Teachers in schools organise special programs and performances for students which also include competitions such as quizes, debating, painting , singing and dancing. As a part of the celebrations and festivities, exchange of gifts like books and cards also takes place. This year students of national capital, Delhi will be devoid of any celebrations in school as the state government has closed schools until November 18 in view of rising pollution levels across the city.