Odisha’s Air Quality Continues To Worsen

Bhubaneswar: Following the Diwali celebrations on Sunday, Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, is also experiencing a sharp drop in air quality, while New Delhi is choked with pollution. All attempts to reduce pollution appear to have failed, despite this year’s restrictions on the use of firecrackers issued by the Twin City Commissionerate Police and the Supreme Court.

Reportedly, pollution from firecrackers was so high that an artificial cloud was created over the skies of Bhubaneswar creating an illusion of dense fog on Tuesday morning.

Central Pollution Control Board Air Quality Index on Nov 13, 4 PM (Average of past 24 hours) across Odisha:

Angul: Very Poor (355)

Balasore: Very Poor (357)

Bhubaneswar: Very Poor (380)

Cuttack: Very Poor (355)

Keonjhar: Very Poor (302)

Rourkela: Poor (236)

Talcher: Very Poor (337)