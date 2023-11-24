Low Pressure Area likely to form over South Andaman Sea & neighbourhood around November 27

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological department predicts the possibility of a cyclonic circulation over the Andaman sea on November 26. Due to which, a low pressure area is likely to develop over the Andaman sea adjoining South Eastern Bay of Bengal by November 27.

Forecasts suggest that the system is likely to advance in the North-Western direction. It is likely to intensify into a depression over the South Eastern Bay of Bengal by November 29.

Furthermore, there also lies a possibility of the depression intensifying into a deep depression in the coming days. Further details on the weather conditions are awaited.