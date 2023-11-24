Illegal saw mills busted in Balasore

Balasore: The forest department officials busted two illegal saw mills in Podapada and charigaon area under Basta block in Balasore district.

According to the information, the Forest officials had received information from a reliable source regarding smuggling of precious timbers from the saw mills.

Acting on the tip-off, the officials along with cops raided the two mills and seized woods and machinery worth above lakhs. Police have launched a hunt for the owner of the saw mill.