Low Pressure Area Forms Over Bay Of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over northeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its morning bulletin today.

“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Myanmar & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, a Low Pressure Area has formed over Northeast & adjoining Eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to become Well Marked Low Pressure Area and move northwestwards towards north Odisha & adjoining West Bengal coasts during next 48 hours,” the agency said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued Yellow Warning for several districts of Odisha for today over possibility of rainfall.

“Heavy Rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak,” the Meteorological Centre predicted.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput Nabarangpur, and Rayagada,” it forecasted.