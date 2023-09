Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Shop In Cuttack

Cuttack: A major fire broke out at a cloth shop located at Choudhury Bazar in Odisha’s Cuttack city, this morning.

As per reports, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the shop and later spread to the upper floors. However, no one was injured in the fire mishap.

Fire Services personnel, on being informed, reached the place and initiated efforts to douse the flames.

The reason behind the outbreak of fire was yet to be ascertained.